Farmers release water from dam as PWD fails to pay heed to their demand

Enraged over the delay in releasing water for irrigation from Amaravathi Dam, a group of farmers in Dharapuram area today released water.
Water from the dam was released two days ago for the benefit of farmers in new Ayacut area and the farmers in Old Ayacut area also requested to release water from Amaravathi.
Since the PWD officials neglected their appeal, over 500 farmers went and laid siege of Dharapuram PWD office and took away the device and released the water from the dam, police said.
As tension prevailed there, police rushed to the spot and were investigating.
The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...Read More
Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........Read More
Who hasn’t heard of the far spreading glory of yoga? This ancient form of exercise, which focusses a lot on breathing, is known to bring about various health benefits if perform...Read More