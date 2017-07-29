Farmers release water from dam as PWD fails to pay heed to their demand

Enraged over the delay in releasing water for irrigation from Amaravathi Dam, a group of farmers in Dharapuram area today released water.

Water from the dam was released two days ago for the benefit of farmers in new Ayacut area and the farmers in Old Ayacut area also requested to release water from Amaravathi.

Since the PWD officials neglected their appeal, over 500 farmers went and laid siege of Dharapuram PWD office and took away the device and released the water from the dam, police said.

As tension prevailed there, police rushed to the spot and were investigating.