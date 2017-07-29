29 Jul 2017, Edition - 746, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  SP MLC Yashwant Singh has resigned from the party
  Nagaland: Voting begins for by-election to Northern Angami-I Assembly constituency in Kohima district
  US President Donald Trump replaces Chief of Staff Reince, appoints John Kelly
  ICBM test a reckless and dangerous action by North Korea: US President Donald Trump
  I will show mirror to the people who are are levelling charges, I have done it for the sake of Bihar: Nitish Kumar
Coimbatore

Farmers release water from dam as PWD fails to pay heed to their demand

Covai Post Network
July 29, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Enraged over the delay in releasing water for irrigation from Amaravathi Dam, a group of farmers in Dharapuram area today released water.

Water from the dam was released two days ago for the benefit of farmers in new Ayacut area and the farmers in Old Ayacut area also requested to release water from Amaravathi.

Since the PWD officials neglected their appeal, over 500 farmers went and laid siege of Dharapuram PWD office and took away the device and released the water from the dam, police said.

As tension prevailed there, police rushed to the spot and were investigating.

