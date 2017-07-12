Farmers seek implementation of Swaminathan panel report

The Federation of Tamil Nadu Agriculturists Associations (FTAA) has urged the Centre to expedite the implementation of the recommendation of National Comission on Farmers, headed by M S Swaminahan.

This will help farmers tide over the serious economic crisis that has been haunting them for the last few years, they said.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to fix the right minimum support price for farm produce, on the lines of recommendations of the commission, nothing had been done so far, ct, FTAA secretary S Nallasay said here today.

With farmers in Tamil Nadu struggling for survival, following three consecutive droughts, implementation of the recommendations could give them the much-needed succour to them, he added.

Though farmers were requesting successive governments to take steps on the report submitted in 2005, the BJP-led government chose to implement Seventh Pay Commission for government employees, neglecting the farmers, he said.

The earlier Manmohan Singh government too had put the commission report in the back burner and implemented the Sixth Pay Commisson, Nallasamy pointed out.

He said that Modi had promised to take steps to double the income of farmers, and the time had come to take concrete action.