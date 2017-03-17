FLASH NEWS Suspected suicide bomber blows himself up outside Paramilitary unit’s camp in Dhaka Calcutta High Court orders CBI to probe Narada sting operation One killed and two injured after a suicide attack on a Frontier Constabulary Centre in Shabqadar near Charsadda: Pakistan Priest and Nuns accused of covering up the rape case involving Father Robin, surrender before police Fire broke out in a store in Dwarka’s Welcome hotel complex. MS Dhoni and Jharkhand team who were staying there evacuated safely OPS faction chooses Madhusoothanan as candidate for R.K. Nagar constituency VK Sasikala camp AIADMK MPs met the Election Commission & urged poll panel not to consider unnecessary petitions over party symbol Delhi HC dismisses a plea by JNU students against cap on number of students admitted to M Phil & Phd courses

Farmers stage demo against TN budget

March 17, 2017

Thanjavur: A group of farmers, all wearing garlands of leaves, staged a demonstration at the collectorate here today protesting against the State Government for not announcing any relief to the drought-hit farmers in the budget.

Led by the Vice-President of Joint Movement of Farmers’ Associations, R Sugumaran, the farmers besieged Collector A Annadurai during the agriculture grievance redressal meet.

They also resorted to a dharna by squatting on the floor and then staged a walk-out from the meeting venue pressing their demands which included an appeal to Government to waive all the agricultural loans, distribution of Rs 25,000 per acre and Rs 25 lakh to the family of farmers who had died of shock or committed suicide as their crops failed.

The farmers raised slogans pressing their demands.

