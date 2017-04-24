FLASH NEWS Sensex bounces 290.54 points to close at 29,655.84; Nifty reclaims 9,200-mark, climbs 98.55 points to 9,217.95. PDP leader Abdul Ghani Dar, attacked by suspected terrorists in Pulwama, succumbs to bullet injuries Chhota Rajan and three others found guilty in a fake passport case by a Delhi’s Patiala House Court Indian Railways to soon introduce double-decker trains equipped with AC, Wi-Fi Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has filed a FIR over a fake Twitter account created in his name Supreme Court directs Kerala government to reinstate former DGP T.P. Senkumar, who had challenged his transfer Security guard at late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate was found hacked to death 3 member team of Election Commission to visit Srinagar to assess ground situation ahead of the bypoll in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency Higher secondary schools in Kashmir valley, closed following Pulwama clashes, open after a week today: reports US blames TCS, Infosys of unfair practices in H-1B visa draw

Coimbatore


Farmers stage demo seeking solution to demands

Covai Post Network
April 24, 2017

About 200 farmers, representing various associations in the district today staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate, seeking immediate solution to the demands by the farmers, who were on agitation in Delhi for the last 41 days.

Gagged with black bands, they raised slogans in support of the demands such as waiver of loans from nationalised banks, protect water bodies and implementation of Avanashi-Athikkadavu water project, They said they would continue such agitations till the loans were waived.

The farmers also raised the issue of constitution of Cauvery Management Board and also linking of rivers to protect the agriculture sector in Tamil Nadu.

Later, the demands were submitted in the form of a memorandum to the district collector, being the grievances the day.

