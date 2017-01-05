Farmers’ suicides: HC directs TN govt. to submit report

Chennai: The Madras High Court today directed the Tamil Nadu Government to submit a report within four weeks on the steps taken to prevent suicides of farmers in the State and posted the case to February 14.

On a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Centre for PILs, the First Bench comprising Chief Justice S K Kaul and Justice M Sundar directed the government to file an affidavit on the steps taken by it to prevent suicides by farmers.

“We would like the State government to place on record the steps taken to prevent suicides of farmers,” the Bench said, and posted to case to February 14 for further hearing.

The petitioner sought a direction to the State government to take immediate steps to arrest suicides of farmers, besides setting up an expert panel to create awareness among farmers on the availability of latest technology in the farm sector.

The petitioner submitted that several farmers have committed suicide as they were unable to repay the loans they borrowed from financial institutions.