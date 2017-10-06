06 Oct 2017, Edition - 815, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • GST on diesel engine parts and diesel pumps from reduced from 28% to 18%: Arun Jaitley
  • VK Sasikala gets parole for 5 days, she had requested for 15 days parole
  • 6-year-old girl raped in school washroom; sweeper arrested
  • 5 Dead In Air Force Chopper Crash Near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang
  • Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran moves Supreme Court in two leaves symbol matter
  • BSNL Partners Lava, Micromax to Bundle Offers With Low-Cost Handsets
  • Sensex Surges Over 200 Points, Nifty Firm Above 9,950
  • PM Modi must take blame for jobs crisis: Yashwant Sinha to foreign media
  • Banwarilal Purohit takes oath as the Governor of Tamil Nadu
  • South Kerala expected to get heavy rainfall over the next couple of days
Coimbatore

Farmers urged to buy seedlings directly from market

Covai Post Network
October 6, 2017

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has advised the farmers cultivating fruit crops to buy seedlings directly from the market after properly examining the roots for better yield.

“Seedlings for fruit crops like jack fruit is being purchased from Kerala. Most of the time, the farmers do not purchase them. Instead it is the middlemen who buy them. They do not notice the nematodes present in the seedlings,” a statement from S. Subramanium, Professor and Head of the Department of Nematology, said.

“The farmers do not notice the nematodes while purchasing. They realise it only after the damage is done to the crops,” he said and urged the farmers to go to the market and buy the seedlings directly in order to prevent damage to the crops.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

WhatsApp Image 2017-09-22 at 1.04.17 PM

COLUMNS

Living in a retirement community, Why should elderly pay GST?
October 5, 2017

Chitra, my wife, asked me a few days ago, "what are you watching in the TV?" I said, "I am watching the Finance Minister ShriArunJaitley in ET Now. He and the Revenue Secretary are...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Activating your chakras for a healthy you – ​Mooladhar Chakra ​
October 6, 2017

Activating your chakras for a healthy you - ​Mooladhar Chakra ​ ​ There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

11 Diet Tips to Relieve Constipation and Improve Bowel Movements
October 4, 2017

Remember 'Piku'? The movie threw light on the cause of common anxiety and tension among many Indian families – constipation and irregular bowel movement. According to a survey ca...

Read More