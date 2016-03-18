FLASH NEWS Narada channel CEO Mathew Samuel summoned by CBI in the Narada scam Tamil Nadu: Most buses still off roads as transport unions’ strike enters third day Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew detained, searched in London over ‘security threats’ Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukerjea’s residence is being raided by CBI, reports We want the Tamil Nadu Assembly to be convened immediately to discuss serious issues like workers’ strike and NEET, says MK Stalin CBI probing FIPB clearance given by former Finance Minister Senior IAS officer arrested by Lokayukta Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Janthakal mining case Muslims are practicing Triple Talaq for last 1,400 years & it’s a matter of faith: All India Muslim Personal Law Board to SC I-T Dept conducts raids,surveys at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon on charges of benami land deals worth 1,000 cr involving Lalu Prasad CBI raids on at 17 locations across India

Coimbatore


Farming technology expo begins

Covai Post Network
March 18, 2016

The fifth edition of technology-based agricultural exhibition, United Agri Tech 2016, began today in Coimbatore. About 80 stalls, displaying the technological developments in farming equipment, including motors, pumps, drip irrigations systems, and harvest machines, have been put up.

Bhagyaraj, the Director of United Trade Fairs India Ltd, said that also on display at the three-day-long exhibition are non-technical items like natural fertilizers, and books on farming and nursery.

Last year, the exhibition was held in Madurai and generated revenue of Rs.15 crores. The organizers are hopeful that the revenues this year will surpass it.

Inaugurating the expo, the president of Agriculture Machinery Manufacturers Association, Tamil Nadu Chapter, said that the farmers should be made aware of the advanced technologies in farming.

Comments 5
Hi there very nice web site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I'm satisfied to find so many useful info here in the publish, we need work out extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . . http://www.freewebsite-service.com/carlo88/my2Bwebsite.php?id=930665&snavn=See+This+Groundbreaking+Info+On+Cooking+Tips [Deeann] - Jan 11, 2017
kjop cialis pa nett http://no.pharmshop.website/cialis/ cialis uten resept [kjope cialis pa nett] - Feb 06, 2017
Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one! It's on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors! http://felonspace.com/index.php?do=/blog/32748/everything-on-taxi/ [Mariano] - May 08, 2017
I discovered your weblog website on google and examine just a few of your early posts. Proceed to maintain up the superb operate. I simply extra up your RSS feed to my MSN Information Reader. Seeking ahead to studying more from you later on!… http://wiki1337.com/index.php?title=Is-Best-Eye-Cream-A-Thing-You-Should-Know-More-About-A-Quick-Yet-Very-Documented-Response-y [Arnold] - May 11, 2017
Thank you, I've just been looking for information approximately this subject for ages and yours is the best I've found out so far. But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you positive concerning the supply? http://wyatt08.total-blog.com/an-actual-automatic-garage-door-repair-article-6187589 [automatic garage door opener] - May 16, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS