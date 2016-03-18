Farming technology expo begins

The fifth edition of technology-based agricultural exhibition, United Agri Tech 2016, began today in Coimbatore. About 80 stalls, displaying the technological developments in farming equipment, including motors, pumps, drip irrigations systems, and harvest machines, have been put up.

Bhagyaraj, the Director of United Trade Fairs India Ltd, said that also on display at the three-day-long exhibition are non-technical items like natural fertilizers, and books on farming and nursery.

Last year, the exhibition was held in Madurai and generated revenue of Rs.15 crores. The organizers are hopeful that the revenues this year will surpass it.

Inaugurating the expo, the president of Agriculture Machinery Manufacturers Association, Tamil Nadu Chapter, said that the farmers should be made aware of the advanced technologies in farming.