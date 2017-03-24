FLASH NEWS Madhya Pradesh government appoints 10-year-old Progeria patient Shreyas Barmate chief of Bal Aayog for a day Sensex rises by 89.24 points to end at 29,421.40 pts; Nifty gains 21.70 pts to settle at 9,108 pts. CBI files supplementary charge sheet in a coal scam case against industrialist Naveen Jindal and others Bombay HC directs MARD to file affidavit by 3PM stating that they have no objection if govt takes action against doctors on strike Flipkart to acquire eBay’s India operations: Reports 1,417 kg cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized in Peru Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an AI official, barred from flying by Federation of Indian Airlines

Coimbatore


Farooq murder: Three back in judicial custody

Covai Post Network
March 24, 2017

Police today produced the three accused persons in the Farooq murder case before the Judicial Magistrate Court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Ansrath, Saddam Hussain and Samshuddin, who had surrendered before a court, were taken into police custody for questioning, with court directing police to return them to judicial custody by 5 p.m. today.

Accordingly all the three were produced before fifth Judicial Magistrate, Selvakumar, who sent them back to judicial custody. While Ansrath was remanded till March 28, other two till April 3.

Meanwhile, the CB-CID, investigating the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary, C. Sasikumar has filed a petition before Chief Judicial Magistrate seeking five days police custody of Syed Abu Dahir, who was arrested two days ago.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing in a day or two, police said.

