Farooq murder: Three back in judicial custody

Police today produced the three accused persons in the Farooq murder case before the Judicial Magistrate Court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Ansrath, Saddam Hussain and Samshuddin, who had surrendered before a court, were taken into police custody for questioning, with court directing police to return them to judicial custody by 5 p.m. today.

Accordingly all the three were produced before fifth Judicial Magistrate, Selvakumar, who sent them back to judicial custody. While Ansrath was remanded till March 28, other two till April 3.

Meanwhile, the CB-CID, investigating the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary, C. Sasikumar has filed a petition before Chief Judicial Magistrate seeking five days police custody of Syed Abu Dahir, who was arrested two days ago.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing in a day or two, police said.