Father arrested for attempting to molest infant daughter

A software engineer was arrested on charges of attempting to sexually assault his three-and-half year old daughter in Coimbatore today.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by the estranged wife of the software engineer named Vishnubhaskar. In her complaint, she had stated that, after they began to live separately a few months ago, Vishnubhaskar was allowed to take their daughter to his house for two days in a week.

His wife alleged in the complaint that, during one such visit, he had tried to sexually assault the infant daughter. The wife had filed a complaint at the East All Woman Police station. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Vishnubhaskar and registered cases under multiple sections, including Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act.