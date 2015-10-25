FLASH NEWS Delhi water tanker scam probe: Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary joins the ACB’s probe into the scam Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani leads Forbes list of ‘Global Game Changers’ Fresh Income Tax raid at Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar’s residence in Pudukkottai District IAS officer found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hazratganj area of Lucknow Pune beat Mumbai to qualify for IPL 2017 final Massive database of 56 crore passwords discovered online Anas breaks 400m national record, qualifies for world c’ship UP village panchayat orders rape victim to marry her rapist

Coimbatore


Father arrested for attempting to molest infant daughter

Covai Post Network
October 25, 2015

A software engineer was arrested on charges of attempting to sexually assault his three-and-half year old daughter in Coimbatore today.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by the estranged wife of the software engineer named Vishnubhaskar. In her complaint, she had stated that, after they began to live separately a few months ago, Vishnubhaskar was allowed to take their daughter to his house for two days in a week.

His wife alleged in the complaint that, during one such visit, he had tried to sexually assault the infant daughter. The wife had filed a complaint at the East All Woman Police station. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Vishnubhaskar and registered cases under multiple sections, including Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act.

Comments 6
What i don't realize is in fact how you're not actually much more well-preferred than you may be now. You are so intelligent. You already know therefore considerably on the subject of this matter, made me in my view consider it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like women and men are not interested until it is one thing to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding. Always handle it up! hogan vendita http://www.biscotteriatonon.com/beige.cfm?sale=hogan-vendita [hogan vendita] - Oct 01, 2016
magnificent post, very informative. I'm wondering why the other experts of this sector do not understand this. You should continue your writing. I'm sure, you've a great readers' base already! cheap nike air max mens 2013 http://weddingswest.com/east.cfm?sale=cheap-nike-air-max-mens-2013 [cheap nike air max mens 2013] - Oct 04, 2016
It is truly a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing. nike free sverige http://www.hammarsvens.se/class.asp?bw=id-5016 [nike free sverige] - Oct 05, 2016
Super-Duper website! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also nike ragazzo http://www.eumill.it/victory.cfm?fg=nike-ragazzo [nike ragazzo] - Oct 06, 2016
I am continually browsing online for tips that can assist me. Thank you! scarpe basse nike http://www.eumill.it/victory.cfm?fg=scarpe-basse-nike [scarpe basse nike] - Oct 08, 2016
can you provide PDF version for download? not everybody has MSWord to open this file, and OpenOffice sucks at it. bvlgari serpenti steel replica http://www.beauty-jewelry.nl/bulgari-serpenti-tubogas-watch-twotone-pink-gold-case-sp35c6spg2t-replica-p569/ [bvlgari serpenti steel replica] - May 18, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS