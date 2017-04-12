Faulty number plates: 684 cases booked, Rs. 68,400 fine collected

The traffic wing personnel of the City police have booked 684 cases and collected Rs. 68,400 fine from motorists who had fixed defective number plates in their vehicles.

According to a press release, the department collected the fine amount in the last one week alone from violators.

The Central Motor Vehicle’s Act stipulates that the size of number plates for two and three wheelers is 340×200 mm (front) and 500×120 mm (rear) and 340×200 mm for medium commercial vehicles and 285×45 mm (front) and 200×100 mm (rear) for agricultural tractors.

The number plates should not be altered in anyway and no other shape other than rectangle shape is to be used.

However, police have collected fine of Rs. 92,600 and booked 926 cases in the first three months of the year. They also collected a fine of Rs. 1,02,800 from 1028 perpetrators who were riding triples in two wheelers in the last one week.

Police have warned the public to obey and follow rules.

Those driving without a license would be fined Rs. 1000, they said.