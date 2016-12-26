FD to vaccinate cattle in Madukkarai range

Two days after a 20-year-old male elephant reportedly died due to anthrax in the Madukkarai Range, the veterinary team of the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry team along with forest officials today vaccinated more than 50 cattle in the area.

On Friday evening, the elephant was found dead near Nallur Vayal at Mangalapalayam in Karadimadai beat in the range. A post mortem revealed that the animal had died due to anthrax.

While department officials sprayed turmeric powder and bleaching powder above its grave to prevent the disease from spreading, around 50 cattle from Chappanimadai village were further vaccinated to prevent the spread on Saturday.

According to officials, areas were chosen so as to vaccinate cattle that grazed in elephant roaming areas.

Continuing the vaccination programme, 50 more cattle near Sadayankoil in Oomayan Thottam and Palamarathottam were vaccinated.

A senior official from the Forest Department claimed that the vaccination drive would continue through the week.