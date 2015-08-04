Federation calls for peaceful protest

August 4, 2015:

Protests against liquor sales in the State turned violent at many places including Coimbatore. According to the organisers, though activists and public wanted to agitate pressing their demand, they however were not keen on it turning violent. Involvement of students in such agitations was also condemned.

While welcoming the State-wide agitation by various political parties, organisations and students against liquor sales, Muthu Bharathi, District Coordinator of People’s Federation against Liquor, Tirupur, said: “Gandhian Sasi Perumal, who headed our movement never advised the violent way of protest against liquor, and the recent violent protests following his death is not acceptable. Each and every protest should be in silence and to create awareness among the public to avoid liquor.”

He also said: “Involving of students for violent protest should be avoided. We should begin the anti-liquor protest from the consumers by convincing them to avoid consuming liquor. Violence would not be a solution for the issue.”

The Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement Coordinator, S. Nallasamy, said, “Immediate action from State Government should be to control and regulate liquor sales to end the violent protests in the state. Though, such violent protests should not be supported, the Government’s immediate intervention will be helpful.”

He also said: “As the Government could not implement the total prohibition immediately, reducing liquor outlets, age limit for getting liquor from shops, closure of outlets situated in public places, near schools and religious places will be greatly helpful before implementing prohibition.”

A blogger, Anandan, said: “Students are being misguided by politicians for being part of the protests organized by them. They should avoid falling prey to exploitation by political parties. Students should concentrate on their studies and engage in creating awareness against liquor in a peaceful way.”