FLASH NEWS PM Modi is man from Nostradamus’ prediction, says BJP lawmaker Kirit Somaiya EC tells Supreme Court that it supports a life ban on convicted persons for contesting election The Cabinet clears four supporting GST legislations; to be introduced in Parliament as money bill this week DMK MP Kanimozhi leads protest demanding early passage of women’s reservation bill Roger Federer beats Stan Wawrinka for fifth Indian Wells title Lionel Messi scored twice in a thrilling 4-2 win over 10-man Valencia at Camp Nou Idea Cellular-Vodafone India announce merger to become country’s biggest telecom operator Elena Vesnina capped a stellar Indian Wells campaign with a hard-fought 6-7 (6/8), 7-5, 6-4 triumph over Kuznetsova BSP leader Mohd Shami shot dead by bike borne assailants in Allahabad, reports Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in RRC Complex on Gandhi Road in Akola, 10 fire tenders at the spot reports

Coimbatore


Federation Cup Basketball from March 22

Covai Post Network
March 20, 2017

The 31st Federation Cup National Basketball Championship begins here on March 22 and eight men and an equal number of women teams will vie for the title.

The men’s teams are Central Railways, Mumbai, Indian Air Force, Income Tax, Gujarat, Punjab Police, Indian Overseas Bank, Tamil Nadu and ONGC Uttarakhand.

The women’s teams will be finalised only by tomorrow as state championships are underway, according to organising secretary T Palanisamy. He told the media that teams representing Kerala State Electricity Board, Bhilai Steel Plant Chattisgarh and Southern Railways will be in there while the others would be representing Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

The six-day championship, coming to the city after a gap of 25 years, will be played on league-cum-knockout basis and is being supported by Arise Foundation, set up by national player Aadhav Arjuna, according to Tamil Nadu Basketball Association secretary incharge Parivendan.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS