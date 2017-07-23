FEMA charge likely on Actor Dileep for hawala dealings

Kottayam: Its more trouble for actor Dileep with the investigative agencies finding misappropriation of funds received as proceeds for selling films for overseas release.

The agencies have collected evidences by monitoring the financial dealings of some of the close relatives of the actor abroad. Instead of sending the funds through proper channel, the actor is accused of investing the money abroad and also sending them to the country through hawala dealers.

If this is proved, the actor will face action for violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations. Collection of evidences in this regard is in the final stages.

Enforcement directorate, income tax department are involved in the probe. The financial crime wing of the Kerala police is also perusing related inputs in this regard.