FEMA charge likely on Actor Dileep for hawala dealings

Kottayam: Its more trouble for actor Dileep with the investigative agencies finding misappropriation of funds received as proceeds for selling films for overseas release.
The agencies have collected evidences by monitoring the financial dealings of some of the close relatives of the actor abroad. Instead of sending the funds through proper channel, the actor is accused of investing the money abroad and also sending them to the country through hawala dealers.
If this is proved, the actor will face action for violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations. Collection of evidences in this regard is in the final stages.
Enforcement directorate, income tax department are involved in the probe. The financial crime wing of the Kerala police is also perusing related inputs in this regard.
Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......Read More
Yoga was documented at least 5,000 years ago. We document something at its culmination, not inception, so which means this science was tried and tested for many millennia......Read More
Talk about protein and we often divert our attention to meat and other non-vegetarian ingredients, but there are various plant-based sources of protein......Read More