Female elephant found dead

A 40-year-old female elephant was found dead, reportedly due to impaction, blockage of digestive tract, at a coffee estate in Valparai.

On information last night, Forest Department officials and Deputy Director of Forest Veterinary Service, N.S. Manoharan rushed to the spot at Varattuparai this morning, department sources said.

The elephant could have died a week ago, as it could not discharge due to blockage in the digestive track – impaction and had not consumed a couple of days ago before the death, they said.

The surroundings, where the carcass was found, indicated that the elephant had struggled and rolled around before it died, the sources said.

The body was buried after the postmortem near the estate, some five km from Valparai forests, in the presence of District Forest Officer, Anamalai Tiger Reserve, V Subbaiah, Forest Range Officer P Sakthivel and a few members of Nature Conservation Foundation, an NGO.