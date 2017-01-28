FLASH NEWS Centre sanctioned Rs one lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh but no development is seen on ground: Amit Shah while releasing party’s manifesto Serena Williams beats Venus Williams in the Australian Open finals 2017: Lifts 23rd Grand Slam title Air India flight makes emergency landing at Sanganer Airport in Jaipur after a woman passenger suffered cardiac arrest mid air India and particularly India’s youth are adapting to technology very fast: PM Modi at NCC rally America is a nation of immigrants and should be proud of it Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said as he criticised President Donald Trump Old mortar shell found abandoned near Vasant Kunj in South Delhi; entire area cordoned off and evacuated, reports Competent board did Sunanda Pushkar’s postmortem, concluded death is due to poisoning & is unnatural: Forensic Dept Head, AIIMS Karnataka: People protest in support of buffalo-race ‘Kambala’ in Mangaluru

Coimbatore


Female elephant found dead

Covai Post Network
January 28, 2017

A 40-year-old female elephant was found dead, reportedly due to impaction, blockage of digestive tract, at a coffee estate in Valparai.

On information last night, Forest Department officials and Deputy Director of Forest Veterinary Service, N.S. Manoharan rushed to the spot at Varattuparai this morning, department sources said.

The elephant could have died a week ago, as it could not discharge due to blockage in the digestive track – impaction and had not consumed a couple of days ago before the death, they said.

The surroundings, where the carcass was found, indicated that the elephant had struggled and rolled around before it died, the sources said.

The body was buried after the postmortem near the estate, some five km from Valparai forests, in the presence of District Forest Officer, Anamalai Tiger Reserve, V Subbaiah, Forest Range Officer P Sakthivel and a few members of Nature Conservation Foundation, an NGO.

