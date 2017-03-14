FICCI FLO celebrates silver jubilee

Women should be given equal opportunities and the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will go up by 60 per cent by 2025, according to Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Ladies Organization (FLO) national president Vinita Bimbhet. This, she said, was because women of India had potential beyond imagination.

At the Silver Jubilee Celebration of FICCI-FLO here on Monday, she said, “If our women are empowered and given opportunity to participate in the economy with men, then the country will see a boom.”

Land of 100 acres had been handed over to FICCI-FLO to set up a women’s entrepreneurial park in Hyderabad. “We are also in the final stages of become non-fundable partners with the Ministry of Skill Development and will be training about 5,000 women across the country,” she added. The programme had been carried out in 14 locations already.

As a part of the celebrations, there was a session on music and mythology by writer Devdutt Pattakaik and pianist Anil Srinivasan. They explored Indian mythology and its depictions of the feminine divine through `Tales of Black and White’.

The event was attended by corporate heads, professionals and partner organizations.