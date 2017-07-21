FICCI FLO to train women as security guards, drivers and nurses

“Suguna Pips School, KG Hospitals and many other companies are ready to hire women security guards. All one has to do is to get trained and take the job” said Aparna Sunku Joint Secretary of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO).

She said the above at FLO’s skill development programme Swayam, where women belonging to the age group of 18-45 registered themselves for various training programmes. Participants registered with their essential documents for five different courses such as tailoring-training class, beautician-training class, driving, security guard-training and nursing-training under FLO’s women empowerment programme.

The driving classes will be conducted by Maruthi in association with Ambal auto,who are offering 50 hours of driving class free of cost. Beautician and tailoring training is offered by Avinashilingam Jan Shikshan Sansthaan.

Stalwart Security Service is offering security-guard training programme. Aravind Eye Hospital is offering the nursing-training programme and is also hiring the trainees.

“The nursing-trainees will start getting their stipend after two years training. Meanwhile,during the training period, the organisation will take care of the accommodation and food expenses of the trainees” said Uma Maheswari the Chairperson of FLO Coimbatore Chapter.

“The aim is to empower women and make them realise that they can be self-reliant. The trainings will start sooner” said Preethika Balaji , Secretary of FLO Coimbatore Chapter.

People who missed this opportunity can still make it to the training with FLO’s support. FLO Secretariat can be contacted at 9360766609.