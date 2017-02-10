FICCI women’s wing to conduct 25-day training programme

The women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) would organise a 25-day training programme for those interested in starting business.

Sponsored by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) Ahmedabad, the training, would be conducted at PSG College of Arts and Science for 25 working days from February 16.

The training would provide all the practical know-how about current scenario of entrepreneurship, financial assistance schemes available, project selection and feasibility, entrepreneurial skills, project report preparation, market survey, business management aspects and formalities related to taxation.

Degree holders, engineering graduates, diploma holders (from any government recognised institution) who are in the age group between 18 and 40 years are eligible to attend the training programme.

For more details email to psgedc@gmail.com, or call 9363104733.