FLASH NEWS Police posted at MLA’s houses in Tirupur amid protests DMK’s MK Stalin speaks to media after meeting Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Congress can’t support Sasikala. They are too much financially involved with DMK: Subramanian Swamy I don’t support anyone. I support the constitution & it says Sasikala deserves to be the CM as of today: Subramanian Swamy Revolting CM O Panneerselvam gets more support as AIADMK Official leader E Ponnusamy joins his camp, urges party MLAs to back him Kingfisher-IDBI loan misuse case: Six granted bail by special CBI court EC blames TN State Govt for not cooperating with them in conducting local body polls Governor may enquire about MLAs detention at a resort: Sources Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran has been summoned to Raj Bhavan for discussions

Coimbatore


FICCI women’s wing to conduct 25-day training programme

Covai Post Network
February 10, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) would organise a 25-day training programme for those interested in starting business.

Sponsored by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) Ahmedabad, the training, would be conducted at PSG College of Arts and Science for 25 working days from February 16.

The training would provide all the practical know-how about current scenario of entrepreneurship, financial assistance schemes available, project selection and feasibility, entrepreneurial skills, project report preparation, market survey, business management aspects and formalities related to taxation.

Degree holders, engineering graduates, diploma holders (from any government recognised institution) who are in the age group between 18 and 40 years are eligible to attend the training programme.

For more details email to psgedc@gmail.com, or call 9363104733.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS