Filing of chargesheet in Dileep case soon

Kochi: The actor abduction case involving popular star Dileep has reached a crucial stage with police nearing the filing of the chargesheet.

Two more arrests are expected soon to gather more evidence pertaining to the conspiracy planned by actor.

The only handicap for the police is their inability to locate the mobile phone which had the clippings of the crime.

Barring detection of the mobile phone, used for recording objectionable scenes of the actor, police have got satisfactory answers to all their questions, sources said.

The confession of the former lawyers of prime accused Pulsar Suni about destroying the phone provides no relief to Dileep.

Police have collected data of the incriminating visuals of the victim from the prime accused Pulsar Suni and have submitted it before the court in a sealed manner.

One thing that is intriguing police is Suni not disclosing the identity of the bigwigs involved in the case.

Dileep has found a new lawyer, B Raman Pillai, to fight his case in place of Ram Kumar who failed to get him bail from the magistrate court as also the High Court.

He is likely to move the High Court again for bail before the chargesheet is filed as after that things could get tough.

Lgal advice received by Dileep is not to move the Supreme Court which had shown a very tough stance on cases pertaining to violence against women.

There are 13 accused in the case involved in destroying the phone. Dileep is the eleventh. There are number of charges against him with the main being 376 (D) of gang rape for which the maximum punishment is 20 years.