Final electoral rolls released, 2.72 lakh voters in Thanjavur

The district administration today published the final electoral rolls for Thanjavur Assembly segment and invited applications from voters seeking changes in the rolls.

Collector A Annadurai released the final electoral rolls at the collectorate in the presence of the representatives of all the recognised political parties.

As the election for Thanjavur constituency was held on November 26, 2016, the final electoral rolls for the other seven constituencies, except Thanjavur constituency, in the district were released on January 5 this year.

On the orders of Election Commission of India, special revision of draft rolls were undertaken from February 20 to March 6 and the final electoral rolls were released today. Following the scrutiny of applications, a total of 3,951 new voters including 2,120 women and 18 transgenders were included in the final electoral rolls while 69 voters including 24 women were deleted.

As per the final voters list, there are 2,72,398 voters including 1,40,448 women and 36 transgenders in Thanjavur Assembly constituency, the Collector said.

The final voters list would be placed in the offices of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), tahsildar and Thanjavur Corporation for public view from today. All those who are eligible to vote have been asked to check their status and hence apply for inclusion of their names in the appropriate applications.