Fine imposed on motorist for driving van without helmet

The Chennai traffic police has come under criticism for imposing fine on a motorist for not wearing a helmet while driving a four-wheeler.

Traffic police caught S.A. Ponnusami, President of Tamil Nadu Paal Mukavargal Thozhilalargal Nala Sangham, near Anna Salai in Chennai and fined him for riding a bike without wearing a helmet. However, the receipt given by the cop said he was driving a milk lorry without a helmet.

“I was on my way to office in Velachery with Ponnumariappan, Treasurer of the Sangham after attending a meeting at Triplicane. When we neared Anna Salai, the traffic police stopped us and five other motorists, for not wearing helmets. Though I explained to him that I had just then removed my helmet, he did not listen and fined Rs. 1000. When I checked the receipt after reaching office, I was shocked to find that it said that the fine has been imposed for driving a milk lorry without wearing a helmet. The licence number was also not mentioned in the receipt,” he said.

Ponnusami added that they were stopped by Sub Inspector M. Shekar. He also alleged that another rider who was caught didn’t have necessary documents. “They were threatened that they would be fined Rs. 1500. The cops let them go only after taking Rs. 200 from them. They didn’t issue a receipt for the money,” Ponnusami said and added that he would meet the Police Commissioner on Thursday and file a complaint on this regard.