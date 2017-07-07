Fined for openly defecating

Corporation officials today made surprise visits to public places across the five zones of the city and imposed fine on those who were openly defecating.
The visit follows orders from Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, who had earlier advised the public to use public toilets if they do not have one at home.
The officials collected a fine of Rs. 3800 from those who were attending to nature’s call in the open. The Corporation, along with Clean India Movement, has been involved in spreading awareness on using toilets.
