21 Jul 2017, Edition - 738, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • 21-year-old female medical student commits suicide in Nawabad area of Jhansi (UP)
  • Ayodhya Ram Janambhoomi dispute: SC tells Subramanium Swamy that his plea will be heard soon
  • 6 dead and 20 injured after tractor overturns in Obedullaganj police station area of Raisen (MP)
  • India is Kashmir & Kashmir is India. No third party required to settle our internal matters, says Rahul Gandhi
  • Cow vigilantism: Centre says law & order is a state subject, don’t support any vigilantism.
  • Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha launches Jio Smartphone at Reliance AGM
Coimbatore

Fines for defecating in open

Covai Post Network
July 21, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Corporation officials today made surprise visits to public places across the five zones of the city and imposed fines totaling Rs 2,700 on those found defecating in the open.

The visit follows orders from Corporation Commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan, who had earlier advised people to use public toilets if they did not have one at home.

The corporation, along with Clean India Movement, has been involved in spreading awareness about use of toilets.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Uncovering obsession through attires
May 05, 2017

Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga to improve digestion – II
May 05, 2017

Yoga was documented at least 5,000 years ago. We document something at its culmination, not inception, so which means this science was tried and tested for many millennia......

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

The Protein Week: Interesting Ways to Include Protein in Your Daily Diet
May 05, 2017

Talk about protein and we often divert our attention to meat and other non-vegetarian ingredients, but there are various plant-based sources of protein......

Read More