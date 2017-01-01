Fire breaks out in Vellalore dumping yard

A fire broke out at the Vellalore Dumping Yard in the early hours, which however was put off after tough effort two hours, albeit without major damage.

The fire was noticed around 3 am, even as residents were in deep slumber after the New Year celebrations, at the old garbage site at a vermicompost site in the dumping yard, police said.

Five fire and rescue service vehicles and six water lorries from the Corporation and private companies managed to control the fire within two hours, they said.

The personnel had to toil hard for nearly eight to nine hours to control the thick smoke emanating from the yard.

Fire and Rescue personnel managed to relocate the nearby garbage from the spot of the fire, otherwise the fire could have spread to larger parts of the yard, causing heavy damage, police said.