Firebird Institute inks pact with Bin Bitti Group

Firebird Institute of Research in Management has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bin Bitti Group in United Arab Emirates which paves way for recruitment of 20 MBA graduates of the institute by the Group every year.

According to the MoU, that was signed in Abu Dhabi, Bin Bitti Group will be recruiting 20 MBA or PGDM students from Firebird Institute every year for various managerial functions.

Every recruited student will be assigned with an Executive Mentor at Bin Bitti Group for his or her industry internship leading to final placement. This internship will be considered as summer internship project by Firebird Institute and the students will be hired based on performance.

BBG activities span exploration and production of oil and gas, petroleum refining and marketing, manufacturing and trading, hotel and tourism, health and safety equipment’s, recruitment, laundry services, poultry farms, high-end stables, and many more.

Firebird is in talks with few companies based in Dubai and Singapore for similar agreement paving way for internship and placement.