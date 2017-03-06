FLASH NEWS Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have been charged with alleged violent conduct by the FA Pujara, Rahane Showed Intent at the Crease: Josh Hazlewood Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa meets former EAM SM Krishna in Bengaluru – ANI Mayawati has done 58 rallies in UP during seven phase campaign, reports Aircraft carrier INS Viraat decommissioned after 30 years of service with Indian Navy Effect of demonetisation to spill over to the next quarter in some segments: RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya Tamil Nadu Govt. makes Jayalalithaa’s medical records public, saying, it is clear that the best possible medical care was afforded to her

Coimbatore


Fishermen protest over diesel price hike

Covai Post Network
March 6, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: The mechanised boats and fishermen in Thanjavur district observed a day’s strike today, protesting against the hike in diesel price, following the State Government raising value-added tax (VAT).

About 300 mechanized boats and 1,500 fishermen in Sethubavachatram, Mallipattinam and Kallivayal hamlets did not venture into sea, according to Mechanized Boat Owners Association president Rajamanickam.

The fishermen urged the State Government to call off the VAT increase as it would affect the livelihood of fishermen.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS