Fishermen protest over diesel price hike

Thanjavur: The mechanised boats and fishermen in Thanjavur district observed a day’s strike today, protesting against the hike in diesel price, following the State Government raising value-added tax (VAT).

About 300 mechanized boats and 1,500 fishermen in Sethubavachatram, Mallipattinam and Kallivayal hamlets did not venture into sea, according to Mechanized Boat Owners Association president Rajamanickam.

The fishermen urged the State Government to call off the VAT increase as it would affect the livelihood of fishermen.