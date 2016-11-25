Five-day children’s festival to begin on Nov 30 in Thanjavur

FLASH NEWS Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points. Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against pre-poll freebies 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley

Covai Post Network
November 25, 2016
Thanjavur: The five-day children’s festival ‘Ilanthalir 2016’ will begin here on November 30.

Jointly organized by Kalai Aayam Foundation, a noted cultural organization, and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), the aim of the festival is to create awareness among children about India’s rich cultural heritage and to provide a platform for them to showcase their talents. According to S. Muthukumar, event coordinator the festival has been organised in connection with the Children’s Day and World Heritage Day Celebrations.

“Various competitions on performing arts, visual arts and literary will be conducted for children aged between 8 and 17 years in two groups. Free accommodation will be provided for outstation students. Competitors should strictly stick to the traditional items only,” Muthukumar said.

Competitions on classical music, classical instruments and Tamil elocution will be held on November 30, Bharathanatyam (solo and group) and English elocution on December 1, folk music, folk instruments and heritage quiz on December 2, folk dance (solo and group) and drawing on December 3 and theatre (solo and group) and handicraft on December 4.

“Slogan writing competitions, drawing competition of A3 size, photography competition of 12×8 in size, video documentation of 10 minutes in CD, Tamil essay and English essay competitions on Living Heritage will also be held,” he added.

Students can prepare their entries in the school and send it to the Coordinator, Ilanthalir 2016, C/O South Zone Cultural Centre, M.C.Road, Thanjavur – 613 004 on or before December 2 through their school principal. Students can also participate in person on December 3 and 4 at South Zone Cultural Centre,Thanjavur.

For more details, students who are interested can contact Muthukumar on 98424 55765 or mail to kalaiaayam@gmail.com

