Five injured in road accident

Covai Post Network
December 30, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: Five passengers travelling in a state-owned transport corporation (TNSTC) bus were injured when the bus collided with a tractor near Thiruvaiyaru last night.

The TNSTC bus was on its way to Thiruvaiyaru from Kumbakonam when the mishap occurred. The bus was proceeding on the Kamaraj Nagar road in Thirupazhanam area when a tractor turned a bend unexpectedly. In the melee, the driver Selvamani lost control of the bus and collided with the tractor, injuring five passengers. Of them, three were admitted to Thanajvur Medical College Hospital while the other two were admitted to the government hospital in Thiruvariyaru.

Based on a complaint from Selvamani, Thiruvaiyaru police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

