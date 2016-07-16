Five more Sainik students hospitalised

Five more students of the Sainik School at Udumalpet in Tirupur district have been hospitalised following complaints of fever. Seventeen of the 24 students, who were admitted yesterday following food poisoning and fever, were discharged today.

Eleven-year-old Siddharth of Grade 6 died due to reported food poisoning and fever. The students had taken rotis and vegetable following which they vomited and swooned. Siddharth passed away even before hospitalisation.

The school will remain closed till July 24. Investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind the student’s death and others’ hospitalisation.