Five more Sainik students hospitalised

Five more students of the Sainik School at Udumalpet in Tirupur district have been hospitalised following complaints of fever. Seventeen of the 24 students, who were admitted yesterday following food poisoning and fever, were discharged today.
Eleven-year-old Siddharth of Grade 6 died due to reported food poisoning and fever. The students had taken rotis and vegetable following which they vomited and swooned. Siddharth passed away even before hospitalisation.
The school will remain closed till July 24. Investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind the student’s death and others’ hospitalisation.
This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….Read More
Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….Read More
In a fast paced world as ours, one hardly has any time for personal needs, leave alone time for another person. Owing to this very lifestyle, we are naturally more susceptible to health issues than….Read More