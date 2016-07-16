31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Rajasthan High Court suggests that there should be life imprisonment for cow slaughter
  • Smoking and other tobacco use kills more than 7 million people each year, the World Health Organization said
  • An Infosys employee, Iilayaraja, found dead at the campus. Investigation underway
  • 5 lakh livelihoods depend on beef sale in Kerala: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • The students raised slogans against BJP and demanded roll back of the ban on the sale of any cattle
  • Central government has acted against the constitution: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Central government t has no authority to create regulation sell in open market: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • This will not only regulate the sale of cattle but due to clauses in effect, it will have the effect of a ban: Kerala CM
  • Modi, who is in Spain on a visit, said India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all forms of terrorism
  • No demands of students met. Administration just formed a committee. They are very negligent: IIT students
Coimbatore

Five more Sainik students hospitalised

Covai Post Network
July 16, 2016

Five more students of the Sainik School at Udumalpet in Tirupur district have been hospitalised following complaints of fever. Seventeen of the 24 students, who were admitted yesterday following food poisoning and fever, were discharged today.

Eleven-year-old Siddharth of Grade 6 died due to reported food poisoning and fever. The students had taken rotis and vegetable following which they vomited and swooned. Siddharth passed away even before hospitalisation.

The school will remain closed till July 24. Investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind the student’s death and others’ hospitalisation.

ALSO READ

Comments 3
Hello. fantastic job. I did not imagine this. This is a fantastic story. Thanks! http://blog1.de/horheu/3776360/Why+Discover+More+Information+About+Taxi+Service3F.html [Winston] - May 08, 2017
Great post, thanks for the read. poltyu.com [Malcom Tanis] - May 29, 2017
This is the perfect website for everyone who really wants to understand this topic. You understand a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really will need laugh out loud). You certainly put a brand new spin on a subject that's been discussed for decades. Great stuff, just excellent! www.sx.com [Deloris Harsch] - May 31, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Helpful Back Exercises for Men to Get Rid of the Pain
May 05, 2017

In a fast paced world as ours, one hardly has any time for personal needs, leave alone time for another person. Owing to this very lifestyle, we are naturally more susceptible to health issues than….

Read More