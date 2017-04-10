FLASH NEWS Delhi: Tamil Nadu farmers protest nude outside South Block, demanding drought relief fund Egypt declares 3-month emergency after church bombings Trump considering sanctions against Russia, Iran over Syria Dead bat found in packaged salad sold at US Walmart IndiGo aircraft grounded after suffering bird hit mid-air Assam proposes denying govt jobs for those with over 2 kids 125-foot Ambedkar statue to be built in Andhra capital Pakistan arrests 18 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast Haryana: Minor alleges rape by mother’s 3 lovers for a year Europe’s top rabbi calls for solidarity with Muslims

Coimbatore


Five vehicles detained, 3.37 lakh fine collected

Covai Post Network
April 10, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Transport department officials recently detained five vehicles for not meeting the requirements during a special check conducted in the city.

The department, during the four-day drive, collected Rs. 3,37,900 fine and Rs. 4,25,430 as tax, according to an official press release.

The department had earlier proposed to collect a fine of Rs. 2,88,000 and tax amount of Rs. 35,000, it added.

A total of 1458 vehicles were checked during the inspections and detained five vehicles including an excavator and four non transport vehicles for not meeting the requirements.

