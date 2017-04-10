Five vehicles detained, 3.37 lakh fine collected

Transport department officials recently detained five vehicles for not meeting the requirements during a special check conducted in the city.

The department, during the four-day drive, collected Rs. 3,37,900 fine and Rs. 4,25,430 as tax, according to an official press release.

The department had earlier proposed to collect a fine of Rs. 2,88,000 and tax amount of Rs. 35,000, it added.

A total of 1458 vehicles were checked during the inspections and detained five vehicles including an excavator and four non transport vehicles for not meeting the requirements.