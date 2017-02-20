FLASH NEWS India has amazing entrepreneurial energy, says Microsoft CEO DMK moves Madras High Court challenging trust vote Kohli 1st Indian athlete to sign a ₹100 cr deal with a brand TN CM gives his consent to close further 500 TASMAC shops 5000 Houses at a cost of 1lakh 70 thousand per house to be constructed for fishermen 50℅ subsidy for working women to buy two wheeler: TN CM Maternity assistance increased from Rs 12,000/- to RS.18,000/- Local Body Elections to be held by May 15th UP Elections2017: Congress to approach poll panel against PM Modi’s remark PM Modi speaking at a public meeting in Orai, Uttar Pradesh

Coimbatore


Fiver-tier security for Modi in city

Covai Post Network
February 20, 2017

Tight security cover will be thrown in and around the city on February 24 for the one-day visit of Prime minister, Narendra Modi to unveil the 112-foot face of Adiyogi at Isha Yoga Centre here.

A high level meeting was held today to discuss the preparedness of the five-tier security to Modi. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at 5.30 p.m. at Sulur Airport on the outskirts, from where he will take a chopper to the venue, police said.

The meeting, chaired by District Collector T.N. Hariharan, was attended by the City Police commissioner, Amal Raj, Superintendent of Police, Ramya Bharathi, Air Port director, Prakash Reddy and senior district officials and a few representatives from the Centre.

Over 4,000 police personnel drawn from the city, rural and from neighbouring districts will be deployed as part of the security cover, particularly to cover road section of nearly 40 km from airport, depending on the climate conditions, they said.

Modi will be here for nearly three hours.

Personnel from NSG will be arriving on February 23 to take position at the venue and also for thorough inspection.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS