Fiver-tier security for Modi in city

Tight security cover will be thrown in and around the city on February 24 for the one-day visit of Prime minister, Narendra Modi to unveil the 112-foot face of Adiyogi at Isha Yoga Centre here.

A high level meeting was held today to discuss the preparedness of the five-tier security to Modi. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at 5.30 p.m. at Sulur Airport on the outskirts, from where he will take a chopper to the venue, police said.

The meeting, chaired by District Collector T.N. Hariharan, was attended by the City Police commissioner, Amal Raj, Superintendent of Police, Ramya Bharathi, Air Port director, Prakash Reddy and senior district officials and a few representatives from the Centre.

Over 4,000 police personnel drawn from the city, rural and from neighbouring districts will be deployed as part of the security cover, particularly to cover road section of nearly 40 km from airport, depending on the climate conditions, they said.

Modi will be here for nearly three hours.

Personnel from NSG will be arriving on February 23 to take position at the venue and also for thorough inspection.