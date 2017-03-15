Flash strike hits City bus services

A section of the government bus crew went on a flash strike in the city, protesting against the refusal of a senior official to give permission to a driver to go to the police station with regard to an assault case.

According to police, bus driver Selvam was reportedly assaulted by a group of persons under the influence of alcohol at Alandhurai on the outskrits on Gandhipuram-Vellingiri two days ago.

Since he had to report to the police station this morning on the complaint he had filed, he sought permission to go to the station. This was denied, leading to an argument with the official. Other staff joined Selvam and finally a section of the drivers and conductors decided to go on a flash strike. This put passengers to a lot of hardship as it was peak time in the morning.

Local MLA Amman K Arjunan and also senior police officials rushed to the spot and held discussions. Following an assurance that strict action would be taken against those who attacked Selvam, the workers agreed to resume operations. The strike lasted for four hours, police said.