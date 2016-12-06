FLASH NEWS Modi govt has taken away happiness of people: Sonia Gandhi India should be comfortable with global oil price rise up to USD 65 a barrel: CEA Kerala Assembly’s Budget session to start tomorrow 5 member committee to submit its report on 7th pay commission by 30th of June : TNGov DMK spreading rumors on vote of confidence-Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Secret ballot is against Anti Defection law.Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Delhi to get India’s first heliport Modi becomes most followed world leader on Facebook Manipur gets first-ever Muslim woman candidate HC stays CIC order to reveal Smriti Irani’s academic record

Coimbatore


Flight carrying Kerala Governor, CM diverted to city enroute to Chennai

Covai Post Network
December 6, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A Chennai-bound private airline carrying Kerala Governor Justice P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan halted for nearly 20 minutes at the city airport today.

They were going to Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram to pay homage to late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

As the landing time of President Pranab Mukherjee’s flight to Chennai happened to coincide with the Thiruvananthapuram flight, the latter was diverted to Coimbatore and landed here at around 2 pm, police said. After getting the green signal, the flight left for Chennai around 2.20 pm.

