Flipkart launches private label for men

Flipkart Fashion today launched its first fashion private label for men, Metronaut, a collection of over 300 styles in men’s clothing and accessories.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Rishi Vasudev, Head of Flipkart Fashion said the objective of the launch was to solve quality issues and offer products at affordable price points.

“Metronaut is expected to help us grow Flipkart’s men clothing business further and enable to create stickiness for our large male shopper base. Product fit, a crucial yet largely overlooked area, has been given special attention in designing the Metronaut range,” he added.