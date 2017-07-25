Football: City to host ‘International Cup of Joy’ tournament

Twenty teams from Asia will participate in the ‘International Cup of Joy’ football tournament to be held from July 26 to 30 at Yuvabharathi School Grounds here. This is the international tournament to he held in South India.

City-based First Kick School will represent Coimbatore in the tournament.

The event, jointly organised by Joy Gabriel and First Kick School of Soccer, will be held in two categories – Under 14 and Under 16. The title sponsors will be Microplex and powered by Noise and Grains.

Arjuna Awardee and football player from Goa Bruno Coutinho, several leading sports personalities and film stars are expected to be present and cheer the players.