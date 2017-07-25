25 Jul 2017, Edition - 742, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Ram Nath Kovind takes oath as the 14th President of India
  • Residential building collapses in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. More than 8 people feared trapped
  • Delhi: A child died Gandhinagar area after hot tea fell on her
  • Sensex up by 69.47 points, currently at 32,315.34; Nifty up by 19.50 points, currently at 9,985.90
  • Scientist and academician Padma Vibhushan Professor Yash Pal, 90, passes away at his residence
  • 442 Naxals killed and 6072 arrested in last three years: MHA report
Coimbatore

Football: City to host ‘International Cup of Joy’ tournament

Covai Post Network
July 25, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Twenty teams from Asia will participate in the ‘International Cup of Joy’ football tournament to be held from July 26 to 30 at Yuvabharathi School Grounds here. This is the international tournament to he held in South India.

City-based First Kick School will represent Coimbatore in the tournament.

The event, jointly organised by Joy Gabriel and First Kick School of Soccer, will be held in two categories – Under 14 and Under 16. The title sponsors will be Microplex and powered by Noise and Grains.

Arjuna Awardee and football player from Goa Bruno Coutinho, several leading sports personalities and film stars are expected to be present and cheer the players.

