For this author of 12, books make the world

Kochi: When kids her age are busy with girly talks and having fun under the sun, 12-year-old Gauri Santhosh is happy delving into the mysteries of Harry Potter and devouring umpteen books. A voracious reader, Gauri is also the author of “Jack the Fly: Journey To New York,” a book she wrote at the age of eight that was published recently.

The book tells the story of a fly who got himself a trip to New York. The exciting things that await him there and the adventures he faces unfolds in the book.Gauri even did the illustrations for the book herself.

Gauri started writing the book at the tender age of five. “It all started during summer holidays when I was bored and had no friends to play with,”she reveals. A little nudge from her mother to try her hand at writing instead of her usual reading was all it took to unfold her creativity. “I also dream a lot so there was no dearth of topics,” says Gauri playfully. The book was ready for publication by the time she reached eight.

A hunger for books even saw her on one occasion reading 73 books in a matter of one week.“This was during a vacation to Australia,” remembers Gauri. A fan of JK Rowling and James Patterson, Gauri says a love for fantasy is what drives her.This Diwali Gauri started an initiative, Light Up a Life, a campaign to support under privileged children. Many supermarkets in Kochi now display Light Up a Life charity boxes into which people can deposit non-perishable food and school items.

Gauri, who loves crooning Whitney Houston and Irene Cara numbers, has authored a few more books titled Amber Diaries, Animal stories for Little Animals and Emily which are awaiting publishing.“Jack the Fly: Journey To New York” is available on Amazon, and Barnes and Noble.