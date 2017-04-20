FLASH NEWS Sensex rises 85.82 points to end at 29,422.39; Nifty up 32.90 points to 9,136.40 EX-SP of Gurdaspur Salwinder Singh surrendered before Punjab police after he was booked in a rape case in 2016 Supreme Court allows NDMC to e-auction hotel Taj Mansingh, presently run by Tata Group firm IHCL Russian think tank planned to sway US election: Documents Punjab doubles OBC quota in educational institutes to 10% Son of world’s oldest person dies aged 97 Indian-American CEO faces 30 days jail for abusing wife Giant iceberg appears off coast of small Canadian town Myntra acquires Bengaluru-based logistics startup InLogg 50% of India’s energy capacity from non-fossils fuels by ’27

Coimbatore


Ford India expecting 30 to 35 p.c. growth

Covai Post Network
April 20, 2017

Witnessing a growth of 25 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 – January-March, Ford India is expecting to end the year with a 30 to 35 per cent growth, particularly with the introduction of its two new sports edition, a top company official said today.

“Compared to low double digit growth of the industry, the company has witnessed 25 per cent growth, and witnessing a good demand for petrol variant vehicle,” Ford India General Manager, Sales-South, Narasimhan Balaji said here.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of launch of Figo and Aspire sports edition in the region, Balaji said that since the launch of these vehicles, both Figo and Aspire have set a new benchmarks in the segment from the maximum airbags-on-offer to lowest cost of service.

“South contributed 30 to 35 per cent to the sales and growth of the company,” he said.

Asked about the demand for vehicles due to upper fluctuation of petrol and diesel, he said that there was no much different on sales front. “But we are seeing increased demand for petrol variant,” he said.

Moreover, the company was successful in breaking the myth that the cost of service was higher for Figo and other vehicles, he said.

