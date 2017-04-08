Forest Department bans sale of jack fruit! Here’s why…

In order to prevent wild elephant incursions, and straying of jumbos into human habitations in Kallar and Burliar the Tamilnadu Forest Department has imposed a ban on the sale of jackfruits on the road sides. Fruit vendors, and hawkers who sell the strong- smelling fruit to tourists in these forest fringes have been asked to shift to water melon, mangoes and other fruits.

Even residents living in forest fringes in Coonor road, parts of Mettupalayam have also been asked to fall in line and desist from storing jack fruit in their houses, as it might attract the attention of wild elephants, leading to human – animal conflict. A drive to this effect has been under taken by the Forest department last week, and most of the vendors have fallen in line except those in Burliar.

“Last year around April- May, two incidents of elephant incursions were reported in Kallar area, in which the make-shift shops used to store jack fruit, were destroyed by wild elephants in the night. Fruit vendors and hawkers used to store hoards of jack fruit, using sacks as they sell it on the road side. The elephants sniffed the strong- smelling fruit from miles away. This drive is being taken to avoid human causalities, during the peak tourist season “said Forest Ranger (Mettupalayam) M.Nazir.

“Most of the vendors have fallen in line in Kallar and they have been selling water melons, mangoes, and gooseberry instead but in Burliar, the sale of jackfruits continues unabated despite the warning. As Burliar is a busy junction, the sale of jack fruits could not be contained “M.Nazir said.

The Forest Department in its advisory has warned that if the road side vendors don’t abide by the advisory issued, they would not be made eligible for any compensation, in case of elephant attacks and incursions.

“As elephants raid these shops during night time, the vendor sleeping in a make -shift shop might also come under attack, ” the Forest Ranger said.