Coimbatore


Forest fire in Rakkipalayam range

Covai Post Network
February 17, 2017

A fire broke out at the forest range near Rakkipalayam here this evening. Forest staff, along with fire service personnel, were still battling with the fires when this report was filed.

According to the forest department sources, the department received an information around 7 p.m. about the fire. A team of 10 forest staff rushed to the spot. Officials said the fire started near the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range.

Burning of grass could be the reason behind the fire. We are trying to bring it under control, officials said.

“I was standing in my balcony. Around 6.30 p.m. I saw the fire spreading very fast. Immediately I informed the forest officials,” said Karthik, a resident of Rakkipalayam.

“The situation is under control now,” said an official.

