Forester post: 905 candidates compete

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board along with the State’s Forest Department (FD) are in the process of selecting candidates for the post of Forester with FD and the post of Field Assistant in the Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation limited (TAFCON) here on Thursday.

The biometric tests and walking tests that are to be held till 9 January (Monday) will see 905 candidates, including men and women, compete for the 181 vacancies in both the posts.

According to a senior FD official, the candidates who are in the last but one round of the tests have to meet some physical requirements to get the posts.

“Men should have a chest size of 79 cm with five cm expansion and they should be more than 163 cm in height. Women should be at least 150 cm tall,” he said.

In addition, male candidates will also have to walk a distance of 20 km in four hours and women will have to walk 16 km in the same time limit.

“Each day around 200 candidates will be tested at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy grounds and the results would be announced in the website once the tests are over,” the official said.