Former DGP lashes out at certain “high-handed” IPS officers at Seminar in Kochi

Former DGP T P Sen Kumar lashed out at a few IPS officers who thought that they ran the government.

At a seminar in Kochi, he said that the officers brought bad name to the government and it was intriguing as to why they are getting the support of the government is intriguing, he said.

The government should identify police officers who are sincere and support them.

He said that though the percentage of criminals and graph of corruption in police department was less, this section mainly benefitted from government sops.

Speaking about the Supreme Court ruling reinstating him as the DGP of the state after the government shifted him to a different department, he said that it was encouraging, but said it remains to be seen how many officers would have the guts to emulate him.

Speaking to reporters at a different place, he said that government had blocked his pension papers. He said that some top officials were behind it. He also added that his service record was clean.