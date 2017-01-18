Former IAF personnel returns gallantry award

A former Indian Air Force personnel today handed over his gallantry award to Salem District Collector P. Sampath expressing his regrets for not being allowed to conduct Jallikattu for the last three years.

R. Selvaramalingam, a former IAF personnel, met Sampath at his office and handed over the ‘Operation Vijay’ medal and requested him to return to the Centre.

Hailing from Konganapuram village in Salem district, Selvaramalingam also submitted a letter to the Collector saying that he was pained that Jallikattu, the brave and traditional sport was not being allowed to be conducted for the last three years.

“I have decided to return the gallantry medal given by the Centre for 1998 Kargil war victory. I will take it back only after the ban is lifted and Jallikattu conducted,” he said in the letter.

However, Sampath refused to accept the medal saying that he has no power to accept it, on which Selvaramalingam, left from the Collectorate, said official sources.

Selvaramalingam served the India Air Force from 1995 to 2015.