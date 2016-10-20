FLASH NEWS Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points. Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against pre-poll freebies 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley

Coimbatore


Former IAS officer’s arrest sought

Covai Post Network
October 20, 2016

The district unit of the BJP today sought action against former IAS officer, Christudas Gandhi, for hurting sentiments of Hindus, for his reported remarks against Lord Rama while participating in a discussion on a private channel.

In a petition to the City Police Commissioner, A. Amalraj, the party president, C.R. Nandakumar claimed that Gandhi, during the discussion, has asked what was wrong if Lord Ram was beaten with a chappal.

“The remarks has hurt the sentiments of Hindus and considering this, he should be arrested immediately,” he said.

Similarly, the Bharat Sena also petitioned the district administration to take immediate action against the former IAS officer.

