Former IAS officer’s arrest sought

The district unit of the BJP today sought action against former IAS officer, Christudas Gandhi, for hurting sentiments of Hindus, for his reported remarks against Lord Rama while participating in a discussion on a private channel.

In a petition to the City Police Commissioner, A. Amalraj, the party president, C.R. Nandakumar claimed that Gandhi, during the discussion, has asked what was wrong if Lord Ram was beaten with a chappal.

“The remarks has hurt the sentiments of Hindus and considering this, he should be arrested immediately,” he said.

Similarly, the Bharat Sena also petitioned the district administration to take immediate action against the former IAS officer.