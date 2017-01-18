31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Former Mayor quits AIADMK

Covai Post Network
January 18, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Former City Corporation Mayor and two time MLA T. Malaravan today announced his decision to quit the AIADMK and join the party to be formed by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa.

Talking to reporters here, Malaravan said that he was a loyal AIADMK worker since its formation. The present General Secretary, V.K. Sasikala, and her family members were intervening in the day to day functioning of the party and also in the governance, Malaravan alleged.

Stating that Sasikala and her family members were emboldened by Jayalalithaa’s death and announcing that they were the saviours of the party, he claimed that they have no support from majority of the members, functionaries, cadres and also the general public.

“I have decided to quit the AIADMK and join the party to be formed by Deepa,” Malaravan said.

