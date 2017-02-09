Former Mayor sides with Paneerselvam

Expressing unhappiness at the way V K Sasikala had treated Chief Minister, O Paneerselvam, former Coimbatore Mayor P Rajkumar today sided with the latter.

Since former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had trusted and handed over the mantle of the State twice to Paneerselvam, who was also holding Jayalalithaa’s portfolio when she was in hospital, it was natural that he has the capacity to continue as Chief Minister, Rajkumar told reporters here.

Paneerselvam was also running the government efficiently and managed to solve problems like the water issue with Andhra Pradesh and Jallikattu, he said. Considering this, he was happy to extend his support to the Chief Minister Paneerselvam, Rajkumar said.

Another former Mayor and two-time MLA, T Malaravan, had already joined Deepa Peravai.

Meanwhile, a few MLAs from the district, including a Minister, are reportedly receiving SMSes and also calls not to return to their constituencies if they extend their support to Sasikala.

Kaundapalayam MLA V C Arukutty has already come out in support of Paneerselvam.