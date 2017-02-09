FLASH NEWS VK Sasikala leaves for Jayalalithaa memorial, will meet Governor C Vidyasagar Rao shortly AIADMK crisis: Tamil Nadu governor meets Panneerselvam, to meet Sasikala soon O Pannerselvam leaves for the airport to receive Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao We will make Veda Nilayam into a memorial for Amma: Panneerselvam OPS to meet TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5pm and Sasikala at 7:30pm today Sasikala has taken over the party and the govt just to make it a property of one family: Panneerselvam OPS meets Chief Secy and Tamil Nadu DGP at his residence to strategize for meeting with Governor, reports AIADMK MLAs to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5 pm in Chennai, reports O. Panneerselvam likely to issue transfer order of Chennai Commissioner S. George, reports Tamil Nadu Govt revokes suspension of Former TN Chief Secretary Gnanadesikan and Adul Anand IAS, reports

Coimbatore


Former Mayor sides with Paneerselvam

Covai Post Network
February 9, 2017

Expressing unhappiness at the way V K Sasikala had treated Chief Minister, O Paneerselvam, former Coimbatore Mayor P Rajkumar today sided with the latter.

Since former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had trusted and handed over the mantle of the State twice to Paneerselvam, who was also holding Jayalalithaa’s portfolio when she was in hospital, it was natural that he has the capacity to continue as Chief Minister, Rajkumar told reporters here.

Paneerselvam was also running the government efficiently and managed to solve problems like the water issue with Andhra Pradesh and Jallikattu, he said. Considering this, he was happy to extend his support to the Chief Minister Paneerselvam, Rajkumar said.

Another former Mayor and two-time MLA, T Malaravan, had already joined Deepa Peravai.

Meanwhile, a few MLAs from the district, including a Minister, are reportedly receiving SMSes and also calls not to return to their constituencies if they extend their support to Sasikala.

Kaundapalayam MLA V C Arukutty has already come out in support of Paneerselvam.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS