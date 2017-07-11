Former Union Minister A Raja and 40 others acquitted in poll-related case

The judicial magistrate court in Mettupalayam today acquitted former Union Minister and DMK leader, A Raja from a poll-related case, which charged him from preventing the public servants from doing official duty during 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The prosecution case was that Raja, who was a candidate from Nilgiris Parliamentary constituency, along with party workers, had gone to private lodge on the information that AIADMK workers, including a Minister, were distributing money to the voters on April 21, 2014.

As the gate of the lodge was locked, Raja entered into argument with some district and police officials and sat on dharna till midnight, for which a case was registered against him for obstructing the government officials from discharging their duties.

However, Raja contested the claim and said that he had gone there to prevent AIADMK workers including the Minister from distributing money and the department officials, instead of preventing those who were distributing money, registered false cases against him and party workers.

The case was on at the Mettupalayam Magistrate Court for the last three years and delivering the judgement today, Magistrate Saravanappa today acquitted Raja and 40 others, stating that the prosecution failed to prove the charges.