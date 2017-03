Pudhu Pavai, a forum for girl students was launched at the Kumaruguru College of Technology here on Wednesday.

According to a release, the forum was aimed at inculcating self confidence in girl students.

The forum was jointly launched by R.V. Ramya Bharathi, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore District, Akila Vaidhyanathan, Founder of the Amaze Charitable Trust, Coimbatore and Dr. Asha Rao, Director of Rao Hospital as a part of Women’s Day celebration.