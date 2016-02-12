Five boiler accident victims succumb to injuries

In a tragic end, five of the six victims from West Bengal, who were injured in a boiler accident, in an oil factory, succumbed at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital here on Friday.

Failing to respond to treatment, 19-year-old Gunal, A. Dharun (19), S.Birujne (20), D. Bicose (19) and S. Preetham (25) succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Friday. According to higher officials from the CMCH, the condition of another victim J.Saroj (20) is also in a critical condition as he too had sustained 100 per cent burn injuries.

Meanwhile, District Police arrested four accused, one on Thursday and three on Friday who were absconding since yesterday. They were later released on bail on the same day.

The migrants from West Bengal were severely injured after a boiler burst at the Shri Nagalakshmi Pyrolysis Private Limited, an oil factory near Chettipalayam, around 10.00 a.m. on Thursday.

They were immediately rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

A higher official from the CMCH said that the chances of survival are very minimal even if 30 per cent burn injuries are sustained. “With them sustaining 100 percent injuries, it becomes even harder,” he added.

He further stated that the CMCH was trying its level best to stabilize the condition of the rest of the victims.

Police sources had informed that the factory was running without a license and the police were on the lookout for the Managing Director of the factory, K.T. Balaguru from Kavundanpalayam on Thursday. They had also arrested T. Gowtham (26), the supervisor of the factory on the same night.

Police further arrested B. Senthil, B. Thirumalairajan both sons of Balaguru and Balaguru himself on Friday. But all four were later released on bail the same day.