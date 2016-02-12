FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Five boiler accident victims succumb to injuries

Covai Post Network
February 12, 2016

In a tragic end, five of the six victims from West Bengal, who were injured in a boiler accident, in an oil factory, succumbed at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital here on Friday.

Failing to respond to treatment, 19-year-old Gunal, A. Dharun (19), S.Birujne (20), D. Bicose (19) and S. Preetham (25) succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Friday. According to higher officials from the CMCH, the condition of another victim J.Saroj (20) is also in a critical condition as he too had sustained 100 per cent burn injuries.

Meanwhile, District Police arrested four accused, one on Thursday and three on Friday who were absconding since yesterday. They were later released on bail on the same day.

The migrants from West Bengal were severely injured after a boiler burst at the Shri Nagalakshmi Pyrolysis Private Limited, an oil factory near Chettipalayam, around 10.00 a.m. on Thursday.

They were immediately rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

A higher official from the CMCH said that the chances of survival are very minimal even if 30 per cent burn injuries are sustained. “With them sustaining 100 percent injuries, it becomes even harder,” he added.

He further stated that the CMCH was trying its level best to stabilize the condition of the rest of the victims.

Police sources had informed that the factory was running without a license and the police were on the lookout for the Managing Director of the factory, K.T. Balaguru from Kavundanpalayam on Thursday. They had also arrested T. Gowtham (26), the supervisor of the factory on the same night.

Police further arrested B. Senthil, B. Thirumalairajan both sons of Balaguru and Balaguru himself on Friday. But all four were later released on bail the same day.

