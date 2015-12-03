Four booked under Goondas Act

The Coimbatore city police have booked Four accused in a murder case under Goondas Act here on Thursday.

It may be noted that the city police arrested Y. Sadiq Ali, Y. Sheik Ali, A. Askar Ali and A.Mansoor Ali in connection with the murder of Habib Mohammed and Moideen Basha on November 1. The duo were allegedly attacked with machetes and murdered by the accused after a business quarrel.

According to sources, the accused have further been booked under Goondas Act as per directions from the Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj and lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.