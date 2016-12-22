FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Coimbatore


Four construction workers feared buried alive

Covai Post Network
December 22, 2016

Ooty: Four construction workers are feared buried alive, as loose earth caved in on them from a height of nearly 20 ft at Ballattimattarm near Coonoor, about 28 km from here today.

Five persons were working in a 20-ft pit, dug for construction of a new building and suddenly the loose soil fell on them around 10.30 am, trapping four of them under the soil, police said.

While Kanagaraj (50) was rescued with minor injuries by colleagues, others, identified as Pratap (18), Arumugham (48), Karthikeyan (26) and Kamaraj (50), are still under the soil, they said.

District Collector P Shankar and SP Murali Ramba arrived at the scene and are monitoring the rescue operations, which were being carried out jointly by the Fire and Rescue and Police departments to rescue the trapped workers, they said.

Kanagaraj is admitted to the government hospital at Coonoor. eom

